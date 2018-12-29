Computer virus prevents delivery of South Florida Sun Sentinel

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - The South Florida Sun Sentinel was unable to produce a print edition Saturday because of a computer virus that also affected dozens of newspapers owned by Tribune Publishing.

Sun Sentinel said in a statement that the Saturday edition would be delivered along with the Sunday edition. In the meantime, the newspaper directed readers to its digital editions, which were unaffected by the virus.

Jeff Light, the editor and publisher of the San Diego Union-Tribune, said the virus started affecting the newspapers' systems on Thursday and became a critical problem late Friday. The Union-Tribune, a former Tribune Publishing newspaper, still uses the company's production software.

The Los Angeles Times, another former Tribune newspaper, referred to the virus as a "suspected malware attack."

The Sun Sentinel's production plant in Deerfield Beach also prints the New York Times and the Palm Beach Post, which were also affected.

A request for comment from Tribune Publishing was not immediately returned.

