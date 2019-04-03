Construction worker hurt in fall from scaffold in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A construction worker was seriously hurt Wednesday when he fell 6 feet from a scaffold in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Fire Rescue, said the 45-year-old victim was on the fifth floor of a building under construction in the 800 block of Stirling Road when he fell around noon.

Because the building currently does not have elevators, crews used a fire truck crane to get the man to the ground. Paramedics transported the man to Memorial Regional Hospital. He hurt his pelvis in the fall, but Kane said his injuries were considered not life-threatening.

Photo courtesty of John Williamson, Broward Fire Rescue

