Construction worker struck by vehicle on Turnpike in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A construction worker was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike at Commercial Boulevard.

It's unclear whether the worker was in a northbound lane when he was struck or if he was on the side of the highway.

The worker will be airlifted to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said drivers in the area should expect delays.

