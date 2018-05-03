Cooper City burglar's girlfriend lies to detectives about his whereabouts, police say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A Davie woman was arrested Monday for lying to detectives about her boyfriend's whereabouts after he burglarized a home in Cooper City, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, police tried to get into contact with Carly Marie Morgan, 26, after surveillance video of the getaway vehicle matched her car, a blue Hyundai Tiburon that has dark-colored rims and white stickers on the rear of the driver and passenger-side back windows.

Police said a tipster identified the burglar captured on surveillance video inside the home April 23 as Ryan Ouimet, 28, of Davie, and said the car in which he arrived to and from the home belonged to Ouimet's girlfriend.

The caller gave police the address to the business where Morgan works, and authorities found her car in the parking lot, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, police could not find Ouimet or Morgan at their homes, so they went to Morgan's job, Winter Garden Place, where her boss told them that she was on a preplanned trip to New Orleans.

Morgan's boss then called Morgan and two police officers spoke to her on the phone, authorities said.

Police said Morgan claimed that she hadn't seen Ouimet in a week, but then said she hadn't seen him in a couple of days, specifically on April 24, when he packed a bag and left her home.

Morgan also admitted that she was told by her mother on April 24 that a video of her car was posted on Facebook as being involved in a burglary, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Morgan called one of the detectives back 30 minutes later and said she had lied to them and she last spoke to her boyfriend on April 25 when he arrived safely at his destination and said he would call her back soon to check in. She said she would help police locate Ouimet, authorities said.

Police said they later obtained travel documents for the suspects and discovered that they both had boarded the same Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans on April 26.

Morgan was arrested at the airport on Monday.

Ouimet was arrested the next day on charges of burglary and petty theft.

Michelle Miller-Hayle told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that her home was burglarized the morning of April 23 while she, her husband and their two children were away from their house.

The victim said she was at work when she got a call from her security company that her alarm was going off. She quickly accessed the live feed from a surveillance camera inside her home and saw a man running from her bedroom, trying to get out of the house.

Deputies said Ouimet was holding jewelry, but Miller-Hayle said he could have taken other items, too. She just hasn't been able to bring herself to check.

"We know he had stuff in his hand, but when I go in there, I just turn away, because I just can’t deal with it," Miller-Hayle said.

Miller-Hayle said Ouimet squeezed through a small window in her 7-year-old daughter's room to get into the home.

Just minutes later, he escaped out a side door, she said. Deputies arrived soon after the break-in, but the burglar was gone.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in an email that Ouimet had pawned a number of items in recent weeks.

However, she said Cooper City detectives recovered some jewelry and other property from Ouimet.

Any burglary victims who believe they were targeted by the suspect and wants to see whether their stolen items are among those recovered can call 954-435-2200. The victims must present a police report and, ideally, a photograph of the stolen item, Oglesby said.

