Cooper City commissioner threatens fellow commissioner with felony charges

COOPER CITY, Fla. - During a heated moment at a meeting Tuesday night, Cooper City Commissioner John Sims accused Commissioner James Curran of threatening to assault him.

According to Sims, after a dust-up between the two the previous week, he attempted to apologize to Curran after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new dog park in the city.

Sims said Curran refused his apology and instead threatened to "heart punch" him, knowing that Sims had heart surgery less than a year earlier.

Sims then called out to Broward Sheriff's Office Capt. Robert Cates and requested BSO contact him on Wednesday about pressing charges against Curran.

When reached for comment this morning, Curran called the entire ordeal "fake news" and wouldn't provide further comment.

Local 10 News contacted Sims as well, but has not heard back.



