Cooper City woman returns fire after confronting would-be burglars

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A Cooper City woman retaliated Thursday after confronting a pair of would-be burglars, returning fire after one of them shot at her.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said the incident took place early in the morning in the 5200 block of Southwest 89th Way.

Oglesby said the woman heard two people breaking into a car outside her home, so she went outside and confronted them. Oglesby said a chase ensued and one of the suspects shot at her, but she was armed and returned fire.

One suspect was taken into custody. Deputies are searching for the cohort.

Nobody was injured during the shootout.

Authorities said Pioneer Middle School allowed students into the school building early as officers were searching for the culprits.

Cooper City High School Principal Wendy Doll said in an email that students at her school were also allowed on campus early. She said a Code Yellow was called and students and employees were moved to their class or the cafeteria.

According to Doll, BSO notified the school that it could resume normal operations by 7:30 a.m.

"At no time were any students or staff at risk," Doll said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.