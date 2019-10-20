Coral Springs firefighter found dead in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A Coral Springs firefighter was found dead in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Saturday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene near the Southern Seas Resort along El Mar Drive.

It's unclear if the victim was found inside the resort or near the area.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department confirmed that the firefighter and paramedic found by BSO was Christopher Randazzo.

According to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire, Randazzo attained his firefighter certification and his paramedic certification in 2018.

He was hired by Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department in March of 2019.

An investigation is ongoing.

