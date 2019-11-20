Corruption trial begins for former Hallandale Beach mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An FBI agent was the first to testify Tuesday in the corruption trial of Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper.

Cooper was arrested in January 2018 following a six-year FBI investigation. According to the Broward County state attorney's office, FBI agents posing as wealthy land developers met with Cooper, former attorney Alan Koslow and other undercover agents posing as business owners over the course of several months to discuss a business project in the city.

One of those agents, who did not want to be identified on camera, listened in court to secretly recorded audio, which he was aware of, but Cooper was not, where the two discussed the development deals.

Investigators said Cooper solicited campaign contributions for herself and others that exceeded the legal limit and falsely reported the contributions in campaign reports. Investigators said Cooper also solicited contributions in the amount of $1,500 each for then-Commissioners Bill Julian and Anthony Sanders.

Cooper's attorney Larry Davis questioned the credibility of the prosecution's witness, Koslow, saying that his testimony is full of inconsistences, memory gaps, and that he is a convicted felon. Davis said it was Koslow who concocted the scheme to get money from the developers and funnel it into Cooper's election campaign, a scheme her attorney says she knew nothing about.

Koslow did not take the stand on Tuesday even though he was instructed to appear. He will, most likely, be the first person called when the trial begins Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Koslow has already been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for money laundering.

Cooper maintains her innocence. She faces third-degree felony charges of official misconduct and exceeding limits on campaign contributions. Prosecutors dropped third-degree money laundering charges in August.

She is also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of soliciting contributions in a government building.

