County employee faces accusations she funneled $255K in contracts to boyfriend's company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A former Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau executive steered over $200,000 in contracts to her boyfriend's event production company, according to the Broward Office of the Inspector General's report released on Thursday.

Broward Inspector General John W. Scott accused Christine Roberts of using her authority as the vice president of the Convention and Visitors Bureau's sales division to make sure that an estimated $255,570 in contracts be granted to Marcus Michaud.

Scott accused Roberts, who resigned from the bureau on July 17, 2017, of engaging in unethical behavior from July 2012 to June 2015.

Investigators reported she was able to do so because Nicki Grossman, the bureau's former president, and Fernando Harb, the bureau's former vice president of tourism sales, failed to make sure county procurement protocols were being followed.

Grossman was replaced mid 2016 and Harb resigned Oct. 1. Scott requested that the county provides a status report on changes in the Convention and Visitors Bureau's procurement process by Jan. 25, 2019.

