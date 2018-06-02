Crews haul away last pieces of toppled crane in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Crews have finally removed a toppled crane from a Lauderhill neighborhood four days after the massive crane tipped over, damaging two homes.

Workers hauled away the final pieces of the crane Saturday afternoon from the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Contractors working for Florida Power & Light were installing power poles Wednesday afternoon when the crane tipped over. The operator of the crane along with a man in one of the homes suffered minor injuries.

The collapse knocked down power lines and broke a water main, leaving residents without power and water. Power was quickly restored. Crews finished repairs on the water main Saturday, but a boil water advisory was still in effect.

A building official on Friday declared both homes that were struck by the crane to be unsafe structures.

