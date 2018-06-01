Crews remove FPL crane that fell on 2 Lauderhill homes

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Crews worked through the night to remove a large crane that fell on top of two homes this week in Lauderhill, authorities said Friday.

Lauderhill Fire Recue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez tweeted photos Friday morning showing the damage inside the homes.

Authorities said the crane fell about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Northwest 11th Street as crews with Florida Power & Light were installing power poles.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue

Many residents were without power for most of the night after the collapse, and the water was also shut off.

As of Thursday, authorities said water had been restored to all but 11 homes in the area.

Authorities said two people suffered minor injuries in the collapse. Paramedics said they treated the crane operator at the scene, while a man inside one of the homes was taken to an area hospital.

All residents in the area are still under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

#CraneCollapse #Lauderhill First images released of the extent of damage to the inside of homes caused by the crane collapse. @LHFireOPSChief pic.twitter.com/CuEcPgBKY9 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) June 1, 2018

