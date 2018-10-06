Cristy Caserta, 'Bachelor' contestant from South Florida, dies at 38

SUNRISE, Fla. - Cristy Caserta, a South Florida woman who appeared on season 15 of "The Bachelor," died suddenly this week after having an apparent seizure at a work event in Sunrise, police said.

Officer Luis Fernandez, a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department, said Caserta, 38, fell forward and hit her head on a desk during a work training event on Thursday morning. Paramedics rushed Caserta to Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, where she later died.

Fernandez said head trauma did not appear to be the cause of death. The Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services performed an autopsy Friday to determine the cause of death, but results of toxicology tests will not be available for several weeks.

"(Her) age and the circumstances of how this occurred catch attention; we made sure we were on the thorough side (of investigating the death)," Fernandez said.

In 2015, Caserta briefly appeared on the ABC reality show, vying to find love with entrepreneur and bar owner Brad Womack. Caserta was one of 10 women eliminated in the first episode of the season.

In her Twitter profile, she described herself as an "attorney…FSU Alum…Just an easy going South Florida girl…hot minute on ABC’s The Bachelor 15."

