Cub Scout pack's treasurer wants sneakerhead burglar caught

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Stephanie McKaig-Vernon regreted having left her briefcase inside her parked Subaru Outback in Dania Beach after she saw surveillance video showing a man breaking into her car to steal it.

McKaig-Vernon told deputies the briefcase had the Regions Bank checkbook she had been using for the Cub Scout Pack 954 activities and a black iPod in an orange case.

It has been about a week since the agile burglar targeted the treasurer of Broward County's Cub Scout Pack 954 and she wants him caught. The thin suspect -- who was wearing a sneakerhead favorite's Jordan Jumpman Pro -- was quick.

"Ring's motion sensing technology initiated HD video recording as soon as the suspect stepped onto the property and sent a notification to the homeowner's mobile device," Kaleigh Bueckert-Orme, a spokeswoman for Ring, wrote in an e-mail.

The victims were probably sleeping. According to the deputies' incident report, the burglar smashed the car's window about 3:30 a.m., Feb. 20, and McKaig-Vernon reported it about five hours later. Deputies searched the area, but the suspect had already ran away.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the burglary to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.