Dania Beach building wall partially collapses

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - The exterior wall of a Dania Beach building partially collapsed Thursday morning.

A view from Sky 10 showed the side of the building at 21 N. Federal Highway separated from the roof.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a search of the building is underway to see if anyone is inside.

Firefighters were inspecting the infrastructure.

The building is next to a construction area.

Traffic was being diverted in the area near North Federal Highway and Dania Beach Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear how the wall separated from the rest of the building.

