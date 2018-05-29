Arrest made after Dania Beach man fatally shot while sitting on front porch

Cristofer Guzman Aristy, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Louis Salvador. Detectives say the 84-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when a bullet from a gun Guzman Aristy was holding accidentally discharged, striking Salvador in the back.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Louis Salvador was sitting on his front porch outside his Dania Beach home Saturday when a bullet struck him in the back.

The 84-year-old man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives later arrested Cristofer Guzman Aristy, who they said was mishandling a gun when it fired and fatally wounded Salvador.

Detectives said Salvador's nephew and two friends, including Guzman Aristy, were handling guns Saturday afternoon in Salvador's house when the 19-year-old accidentally fired one of the handguns.

The bullet passed through a sofa, went through the home's exterior wall and shot Salvador in the back as he sat in a chair on the front porch, according to detectives.

Detectives said Guzman Aristy fled the home after the shooting, but he was later arrested on a warrant.

Guzman Aristy faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of cocaine possession.

