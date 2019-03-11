Dania Beach man shot dead during neighborhood memorial service

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A Dania Beach man was shot and killed late Friday as he attended an impromptu memorial for a neighbor who had passed away a week earlier, authorities said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said 41-year-old Freddie Calloway was attending the vigil around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Phippen-Waiters Road when a gunman approached and fatally shot him. The gathering included about a dozen neighbors. The gunman initially fled on foot, but he may have later used a vehicle to escape, Carter said.

Paramedics pronounced Calloway dead at the scene. Deputies do not know of a motive for the shooting.

Deputies are urging witnesses to come forward to provide information to investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4328, Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.