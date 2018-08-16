Dania Beach middle school employee accused of bringing gun onto campus

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A middle school employee in Dania Beach was arrested on the first day of school Wednesday for bringing a gun onto school property, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, an anonymous caller told the Broward Sheriff's Office that Nathaniel Strowbridge, 57, who is a security guard at Olsen Middle School, carries a gun on campus and said they believed Strowbridge wasn't stable.

BSO officials notified the school resource deputy, who confronted Strowbridge about the accusation.

Deputies said Strowbridge first denied having a gun on campus and later admitted that he had a gun in his SUV, which was parked in the designated school parking lot.

Authorities said Florida law specifically states that an "individual may not have a weapon in their personal car on school property if the local school board waives the exception."

Deputies said the Broward County Public School Board waived the exception in March 2001, which therefore prohibits the possession of firearms in vehicles that are parked on campus.

According to the arrest report, Strowbridge refused to give a statement to a detective after he was read his Miranda warning.

Authorities later obtained a search warrant for Strowbridge's Nissan Rogue and found the gun on the front passenger-side floorboard, the report stated.

Strowbridge was arrested on a charge of bringing a firearm on school property.

Parents who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney Thursday said they hadn't been notified by the school about the arrest.

"I'm kind of worried because I just found out what's going on. I didn't know anything," Ingrid Ramic said.

Strowbridge appeared in bond court Thursday, where his attorney told the judge that the security guard has worked at the school for more than 20 years and is the legal guardian of three of his grandchildren.

A Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman said Strowbridge has been "reassigned to home, pending (the) termination process."

The spokeswoman confirmed that Strowbridge has worked at Olsen Middle School since August 1997. He previously worked as a security specialist at Coconut Creek High School from 1994-1997.

