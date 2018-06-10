Davie park remains closed after woman killed by alligator

DAVIE, Fla. - A Davie park remains closed Sunday after a woman was killed in an alligator attack.

The body of Shizuka Matsuki, 47, of Plantation, was found Friday night in a lake at Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said Matsuki was attacked by a 12-foot, 6-inch gator while she was walking her dogs Friday morning.

Sources told Local 10 News that an arm had been found inside the gator that was captured.

Davie police Detective Vivian Gallinal said a man saw Matsuki walking her dogs in the park. A short time later, he said, he saw the dogs wandering alone.

One of the dogs was found with a fresh wound, but Matsuki was missing.

Residents who live in the area told Local 10 News that a gator is known to roam the lakes in the park.

A friend of Matsuki said her husband, who was in Chicago at the time, had warned her to stay away from the park because of the gator.

