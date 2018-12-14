Davie police looking for teens caught on camera stealing from cars

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are searching for two young people caught on camera stealing from cars in the Shenandoah development last month.

Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said one of the thieves was filmed opening unlocked car doors and taking items from inside while the other is shown checking a mailbox. The robberies happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 17, Leone said.

Police released the video Friday in hopes of identifying the thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

