Davie police searching for man who robbed Walgreens store

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are searching for a robber who held up Walgreens in Davie on Tuesday.

Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said the man entered the store in the 2700 block of University Drive around 6:30 p.m. and handed the clerk a note demanding money. The note also said he had a gun and the man would shoot her if the clerk didn't cooperate, Leone said.

The clerk opened the cash drawer and the robber reached over the counter and grabbed more than $300, Leone said. He fled the store and got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the parking lot, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery in the hope that someone can identify the thief.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.