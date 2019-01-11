Davie police seek biker who bragged about fleeing from police

DAVIE, Fla. - Davie police are searching for a man who struck a police car with his dirt bike and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon Dec. 30 on State Road 7, at the intersection of Southwest 51st Street.

According to Davie police, a large group of people on off-road vehicles were illegally riding on the roadway when one of the dirt bikes hit the front of a police car, causing the rider to be knocked off his bike.

Police said another biker blocked the driver's side door of the patrol car, preventing the officer from being able to get out while the man on the bike got up and rode away.

Police said the group fled south on State Road 7.

Authorities have since tracked down the dirt bike rider on social media after he posted video of the incident to his Instagram page.

"Police took me out yesterday. Salute to everyone who kept it 100," the biker captioned the post. "No panic, help me bounce and check up on the kid. Mama raised a warrior made for this here leaving on a wheelie after."

The suspect's Instagram handle is loyal2bikelife.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

