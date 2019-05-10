Death of man found inside burning Wilton Manors apartment deemed suspicious

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - The death of a man who was found Thursday night inside his burning apartment in Wilton Manors is considered to be suspicious, detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Local 10 News obtained new video Friday of crews battling the flames Thursday night at the apartment at 201 NW 25 St. after a resident at the apartment complex called 911.

"The smoke started a little before 7 o'clock. We could see that and people gathering around," Mike Mayberry said.

Mayberry lives in the complex next door and came by with other neighbors for a better look at the aftermath of the fire. On Thursday night, he had pulled out his phone to record what he saw.

"We just saw smoke billowing out and the firemen going in with oxygen masks on," he said.

Firefighters responded to the scene after a neighbor first noticed the smoke and then felt that the apartment door handle was hot.

When firefighters arrived, they found two dogs that were still alive and a man who was unresponsive inside. Once he was pulled out, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Just total shock -- total shock," Mayberry said.

The victim was identified Friday as 40-year-old John Young.

The Broward County medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, while the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

"We don't know if he had died before the fire and the fire happened to cover up something, or if he died during the fire," Mayberry said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Walter Foster at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.