Debris believed to be truck part smashes into windshield on Turnpike in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A piece of debris crashed into the windshield of a white vehicle Monday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill, smashing the windshield, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Sunrise Boulevard.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the victim was sprayed by glass and was evaluated at the scene by Davie Fire Rescue personnel.

Authorities said the debris is believed to be a truck part, although there were no disabled vehicles on the roadway.

Authorities said the part weighed several pounds and would have struck the driver if he had been traveling at a higher rate of speed.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

