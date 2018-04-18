Deputies conducting welfare check find body of woman, man unconscious

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday night found a man unconscious and the body of a woman inside a Pompano Beach home, authorities said.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said in a news release that deputies went to the home at 906 NE 24th Ave. Tuesday night to check on Patrick Palmer, 51, after he missed several days of work.

Carter said deputies entered the home to find blood on the floor and Palmer unconscious with injuries to his arms.

She said deputies continued looking through the home and found the body of an unidentified woman.

Palmer was taken to a local hospital.

Carter said homicide detectives are working to identity the woman. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The investigation is ongoing, Carter said.

Anyone with information about Palmer or the woman is asked to call Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



