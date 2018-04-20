Deputies identify woman found dead inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies have identified a woman who was found dead inside a Pompano Beach home earlier this week as 63-year-old Sherry Palmer.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said deputies went to the home in the 900 block of Northeast 24th Avenue Tuesday night to check on Patrick Palmer, 51, after he missed several days of work.

Carter said deputies entered the home and found blood on the floor and Patrick Palmer unconscious with injuries to his arms. She said deputies continued to look through the home and found Sherry Palmer's body.

Deputies said Patrick Palmer is a person of interest in the case. He has not been been formally charged with any crime.

Neighbors said Patrick and Sherry Palmer were married and operated the Chit Chat Bar in the 600 block of North Federal Highway.

Neighbors told Local 10's Todd Tongen earlier this week that the couple was well-liked and happy.

"They were completely in love with each other, so I don't know. We will find out," Paula Luetgens said.

