Deputies investigate Pompano Beach school threat

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a school threat made toward Pompano Beach Middle School.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, BSO deputies were alerted by a parent about an exchange on social media.

According to investigators, one student wanted to fight another student. One of the students threatened to bring a weapon to school in a social media exchange.

As the exchange escalated, one student said they would bring a gun to the fight, investigators said.

The parent of one of the students alerted BSO deputies and an investigation was immediately launched.

"We need to do everything we can to let our children (and families) know that these threats, and these things you do; like posting pictures with guns, or making threats against schools, is an actual felony," Broward County schools superintendent Robert Runcie said.

BSO deputies are continuing the investigation to see if the weapon was brought to the school.

The student who made the threat is facing an assault charge.

Classes were held as scheduled throughout the investigation.

