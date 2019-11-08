Deputies investigate shooting near Fort Lauderdale that left man dead

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting near Fort Lauderdale that left one man dead.

The victim was found in the 2700 block of Northwest Ninth Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

"Detectives and crime scene technicians spent the night searching for evidence," BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

