WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside of a strip club in West Park.

A black Chevrolet Camaro with bullet holes parked outside of the Playhouse Gentlemen's Club at 5775 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

There were also about six bullet casings on the ground.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.