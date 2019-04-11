Deputies say teacher is threat to Broward schools, prosecutor says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A popular saying -- "A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for his client" -- will come to mind after reading that a Pioneer Middle School teacher decided to represent himself Thursday in Broward County court.

After spending the night in jail, Larry Brewer declined the help of a public defender when he appeared in front of Broward County Circuit Judge Kal Evans. The Broward County Public Schools teacher is facing charges of trespassing, failing to leave a property upon the order of the owner and corrupting a public servant by threat.

During the hearing, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told Evans that Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are concerned about the safety of the school in Cooper City and they believe Brewer has firearms and remains a threat. Evans ordered Brewer to surrender his weapons and to avoid being anywhere near schools in Broward County.

"I don't have a gun or nothing ... I do have personal property at the school," said Brewer, a music teacher.

Evans told Brewer he was going to have to find a way to get that property without returning to the school. As he remains under investigation over accusations of sexual harassment, he refused to leave the school when he received a transfer notice Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies walked him out of the school in handcuffs and accused him of threatening a deputy during the arrest.

Evans set a $30,000 bond and ordered Brewer to wear a GPS monitor when he was released. Brewer is under investigation by both the school district and the sheriff's office over the sexual harassment allegation.

