Deputies search for burglar believed to be armed in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a burglar who they said may be armed in Dania Beach.

According to BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, a resident notified deputies Wednesday morning after they spotted who they believed was the person involved in a recent burglary.

Concepcion said a responding deputy saw the man just before 11 a.m. walking down the street with a woman near Phippen Road and Southwest Fourth Terrace.

Concepcion said the man ran away as the deputy tried to stop him. He was later apprehended and determined not to be the person involved in the burglary.

Authorities believe the true burglar is armed, Concepcion said.

No other details about the burglary were immediately released.

