Deputies searching for men accused of stealing forklift

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for two men accused of stealing almost $1 million dollars worth of heavy equipment, including a forklift, from a business in Pembroke Park.

Deputies said that, on Jan. 8, the men visited Baltec Marine in the 3500 block of Southwest 20th Street, posing as job seekers. They returned that night after the boat upgrading business had closed and began stealing equipment.

Deputies said the men returned to Baltec Marine more than a dozen times over a span of three days. Deputies said the men broke into the warehouse through a rear cargo bay door and loaded up a large box truck with the stolen items.

Deputies released surveillance video of the suspects walking through the warehouse during the job interview, in hopes someone would recognize them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Liz Handras at 954-985-1953 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

