Deputies searching for possible serial burglars that hit three homes on same day

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - From Tamarac to Coconut Creek and now Pompano Beach, Local 10 News has uncovered what may be a pair of serial crooks on a rampage.

Security cameras captured the pair of thieves, first outside the home and then inside, rummaging through personal items before one of them turns the camera away.

The family that lives in the home was out of town. They received an alert from the surveillance system and called a neighbor, who dialed 911.

The two broke in the home through a window and got away by jumping over the backyard fence.

The same day, two burglars attempted to break into a home in Coconut Creek before successfully smashing into one in Tamarac.

All three crimes were committed Wednesday, and all three were believed to use the same black Chevy Tahoe as a getaway vehicle.

In each incident, the perpetrators were captured on surveillance footage.

Neighbors in Pompano Beach say the two burglars escaped on foot, abandoning the Tahoe, which was confiscated by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies.

Authorities have yet to officially connect the three incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

