Deputies seek armed man in Pompano Beach carjacking

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who recently robbed a couple at gunpoint at the Apollo Park in Pompano Beach and stole their parked 2006 blue Pontiac Vibe, which has a Florida tag of 038 QIP.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby released a sketch of the suspect with a medium build on Monday afternoon. According to Detective Nicole Haugh, the victims described him as being about 28 to 40 years old, weighing from 145 to 160 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Haugh and Oglesby are asking anyone with information about the April 29 carjacking to call 954-321-4253 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers with tips leading to an arrest in the case are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.