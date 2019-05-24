Broward

Deputy-involved shooting leaves man injured after woman shot

Domestic violence incident prompts deputy-involved shooting

By Janine Stanwood - Anchor/Reporter, Robert Alpizar - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

TAMARAC, Fla. - After a woman was shot Thursday evening, a deputy-involved shooting left a man injured in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A video shows a man was holding a gun to his head. Witnesses said deputies ordered him to drop the gun before they heard eight to 9 gunshots. They said it was rapid fire. 

More Tamarac Headlines

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency, said deputies responded to 5881 NW 57 Ct. to investigate a shooting that left a woman injured. 

A relative said a man shot his girlfriend in her apartment. Deputies rescued the woman. 

Broward Fire Rescue took both the man and the woman to a nearby hospital, Carter said. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.