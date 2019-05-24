Deputy-involved shooting leaves man injured after woman shot

TAMARAC, Fla. - After a woman was shot Thursday evening, a deputy-involved shooting left a man injured in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A video shows a man was holding a gun to his head. Witnesses said deputies ordered him to drop the gun before they heard eight to 9 gunshots. They said it was rapid fire.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency, said deputies responded to 5881 NW 57 Ct. to investigate a shooting that left a woman injured.

A relative said a man shot his girlfriend in her apartment. Deputies rescued the woman.

Broward Fire Rescue took both the man and the woman to a nearby hospital, Carter said.

This is a developing story.

