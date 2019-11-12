Detectives investigate after 2 deputies shot at in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after someone opened fire at two deputies Tuesday morning in a Pembroke Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Southwest 41st Street, just off Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said two deputies were patrolling the area in an unmarked vehicle when someone fired several shots at them. She said the deputies weren't injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

