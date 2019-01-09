Detectives search for 20-year-old drive-by shooting suspect

Deputies are searching for Quantez Rodney Bake, who is wanted in a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Quantez Rodney Bake, a 20-year-old convicted felon, was on probation when he was involved in a drive-by shooting Friday in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said surveillance video showed Bake driving a gray Mercedes-Benz GL 350 luxury sports utility vehicle by a home near the intersection of Southeast 25th Avenue and Southeast Fifth Street.

Bake fired multiple shots in the direction of a man and a woman who were in the front yard, and he sped away from the home, according to Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"Detectives believe the motive for the shooting may have escalated from an argument over money," Carter wrote in a report.

The two victims were not injured. Deputies are searching for Baker on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting a missile into a dwelling.

Baker's probation over charges of carrying a concealed firearm and ammunition, grand theft with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle was set to end Nov. 23, 2021.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about Bake's whereabouts to call Detective Timonthy Metz at 954-321-4213 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

