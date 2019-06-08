Detectives search for witnesses in fatal road rage shooting in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Todd Anderson said he was at his Davie home Friday when he heard three loud "Bangs!" The 11-year-old boy held his dog in fear.

A short distance from his backyard, two drivers were shooting at each other. One was driving a utility truck and another was driving a black BMW on Flamingo Road at Eighth Street.

"It's pretty crazy that it happened right out there," Todd said. "One of the bullets could have come through my window."

Davie Police Department officers suspect it was a case of road rage and they are searching for witnesses after the shooting left the driver of the utility truck dead and the driver of the BMW seriously wounded.

"We do have many spent shell casings, along with a firearm that we are taking under consideration for evidence," said Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department.

The unidentified man injured remained at Broward Health Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Leone said the passenger of the BMW is a witness in the case. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

