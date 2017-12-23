Disabled man cannot use his car after thieves steal special equipment

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A disabled North Lauderdale man is unable to use his car after it was stolen and thieves stripped it of its special equipment.

Loren Spotts, 65, said his car was stolen from his driveway Monday. Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies were quickly able to recover the 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis and arrested three teenage suspects.

However, his wheelchair lift was damaged and several pieces of equipment that enabled him to drive the car were stripped from the vehicle. He said the thieves made off with at least $1,000 worth of items.

Spotts said he has had use a wheelchair after he was injured in a 1996 hit-and-crash crash.

He said he doesn't have the money right now to replace the equipment and is dismayed that the thieves targeted a disabled person's car.

"I can’t image how low a person could be to knowingly steal from a disabled person," Spotts said.

The teenagers were arrested on charges of grand theft auto. They were transferred to juvenile detention.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.