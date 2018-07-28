Distracted driver won't face charges after crash that injured 2 horseback riders, police say

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A distracted driver involved in a crash that killed two horses and seriously injured their riders earlier this month will not face criminal charges, the Davie Police Department said.

On July 8, James Rink was driving his pickup truck on Griffin Road near Southwest 198th Terrace in Southwest Ranches when he struck equestrian-guide Joy Shupnick and a 9-year-old girl while they were riding. Shupnick and the girl were seriously hurt in the crash, but they are expected to recover.

After an investigation, the Davie Police Department determined that both the horseback riding guide, Shupnick, 62, of Miami, and the driver, Rink, 24, of Coral Springs, were equally at fault.

According to police, Rink said he was distracted because he had dropped his mobile phone. Police said Shupnick did not follow pedestrian laws when she failed to yield to the right away to vehicle traffic.

The portion of Griffin Road where the crash occurred is known for horseback riding and has crossing signs posted all along the street.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.