SUNRISE, Fla. - Divers were searching a canal in Sunrise Wednesday afternoon after a red SUV was found in the water, authorities said.

The discovery was made in the 1600 block of Sunset Strip.

Authorities said it appears the vehicle has been there for a while and there were no tire tracks on the ground.

Divers were searching the water to make sure there was no one trapped inside the vehicle.

No other details were immediately released.

