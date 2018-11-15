Doctor accused of entering unqualified patients into Medical Marijuana Registry

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines doctor was arrested Thursday on accusations that he entered unqualified patients into the Medical Marijuana Registry, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police, authorities began investigating Miracle Leaf Health Center, located at 1341 N. Palm Ave. in June after receiving a complaint about suspicious activity happening at the clinic.

Police said the business's name has since been changed to High Life Medical Marijuana Center, although the owner and doctor working in the clinic remain the same.

According to authorities, Dr. Tommy Louisville, 66, of Miami, conducted multiple patient evaluations via closed-circuit TV and without the patient physically being present.

Police said Louisville approved and entered several patients into the Medical Marijuana Registry, who were not qualified and did not meet the standards set by the state of Florida.

Louisville is charged with two counts of unlawful issuance of a medical marijuana physician certification.

The charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

Police said the Florida Department of Health will also take administrative action against the doctor.

"The state of Florida has implemented a very structured medical marijuana program, and it is imperative that participating doctors follow these standards outlined in the law, so that qualified patients who are truly in need are not adversely affected," the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a news release. "We are asking our residents to please be aware of any unlawful medical practices, and to report concerning behavior or activity to police or the Florida Department of Health."



