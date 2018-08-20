Doorbell camera captures scene as wounded man collapses on Margate doorstep

MARGATE, Fla. - A shooting victim collapsed after he knocked on a Margate homeowner's door Saturday night and the dramatic scene was captured by the homeowner's doorbell camera.

The video shows the man knock on the door and then stumble back and fall to the ground.

Seconds later, the homeowner, Jeff Pigeon, opened his front door and heard the man's cries.

"I been shot. I been shot. My hand and my leg. Please help me," the wounded man can be heard saying in the video.

Pigeon said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I thought it was a joke," he said. "But it wasn't. He was bleeding, once I checked everything out."

Pigeon and his family live right near Margate Elementary School. They found out that the wounded man had driven to the area and gotten out of his car after realizing that he needed help immediately.

"I was kinda concerned. I didn't know what was going on. The guy needed help so that's what my first instinct was -- to help him out and get some kind of medical attention," Pigeon said.

Pigeon's wife called 911, and a few minutes later police and paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Margate police are investigating the incident and the man is expected to recover.



