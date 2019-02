LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Two men were shot Sunday in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Northwest 35th Avenue

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Their conditions were not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.



