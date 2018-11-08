Man attempts to abduct 3 children walking to Sunrise school

SUNRISE, Fla. - Police are warning parents after a man attempted to abduct three children walking to a Sunrise school on Thursday.

The unidentified man was driving an older model greenish-blue Honda Civic when he pulled alongside three girls near Village Elementary School at 6621 N.W. 21 Court.

The suspect asked the girls if they needed a ride. When the children refused, the man left the area.

Police say the suspect is between 30-40 years of age with black hair, short beard and wearing a blue button-down dress shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

