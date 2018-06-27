Driver crashes into Jerk Machine restaurant in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A driver was given a citation Wednesday afternoon after she crashed her vehicle into a restaurant in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at Jerk Machine at 4261 NW 12th St.

"A Ford Exhibition has blown out my wall and window," the restaurant manager, James Foote, told Local 10 News.

Lauderhill police said the driver was parked in front of the business when she pressed the gas, mistakenly believing the SUV was in reverse instead of in drive.

"We here watching the game, and all of a sudden -- bam -- big commotion. Everybody jumped back," Foote said.

Foote said the woman had just ordered takeout and was leaving with her two children when the crash happened.

Police said the woman was cited for careless driving.

Authorities said there was minor damage to the SUV and more significant damage to the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.