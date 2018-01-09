Driver dead in Davie scooter crash

DAVIE, Fla. - A driver is dead after a crash involving a scooter Tuesday morning in Davie.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on State Road 84 at Pine Island Road.

Debris was scattered on the ground next to the mangled scooter. A yellow tarp was covering the driver's body.

Two other vehicles were parked on the side of the road near the crash. One had rear-ended damage on the passenger side.

Davie police Detective Viviana Gallinal confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash.

She said a Nissan Rogue crashed into the back of the scooter, which was stopped in traffic.

The collision caused the scooter to rear-end a Nissan Altima that was stopped in front of it, Gallinal said.

Nobody in the SUV or car were injured.

The woman who crashed into the back of the scooter has not been charged, however detectives are investigating whether she was distracted before the crash.

Authorities said it had been raining and the roads were wet when the crash occurred.

All but one lane of eastbound State Road 84 were closed during the traffic homicide investigation.



