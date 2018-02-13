Driver dies after crashing into palm tree in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. - An elderly driver died Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a palm tree in Cooper City, authorities said.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Griffin Road.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Flamingo Road was shut down after the crash.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and the cause of the accident is unclear.

BSO detectives are investigating.

The driver's identity was not immediately released.



