Driver injured after crashing landscaping truck into mobile home porch

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured Wednesday afternoon after a landscaping truck crashed into another vehicle and the front porch of a mobile home in unincorporated Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Authorities said the crash happened at the Lazy Land Mobile Home Park at 4111 SW 25th St.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 3 p.m. The side of the landscaping truck read "Friendly Landscape Contractors."

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the driver, who is in his 50s, was semi-conscious and had to be extricated from the truck. He was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert with serious injuries to his head and legs.

A resident at the home suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.