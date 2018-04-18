Driver OK after car crashes into Pembroke Pines canal

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A driver made it safely out of a Pembroke Pines canal after the vehicle crashed into the water Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just south of Vera Cadillac.

More Traffic Headlines

Pembroke Pines police said the access road is closed until the vehicle is removed from the water.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.