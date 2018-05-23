Driver taking off from traffic stop slams car into Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A driver who fled from police during a traffic stop ended up slamming into a Pembroke Pines home early Wednesday, police said.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Scott Carris said officers attempted to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz for speeding in the 6300 block of Pembroke Road, but the driver sped away.

A short time later, Carris said, the car crashed into a house on Southwest Sixth Street near Southwest 71st Avenue.

Carris said it appears the driver lost control. The car ended up in a bedroom, but no one inside was injured.

The driver was identified as Bradford Crayton, 29, of Hollywood. He was arrested and faces traffic-related charges. No charges are expected against the passenger, who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.